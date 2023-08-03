UK Space Agency Announces £15 Million Funding for Earth Observation Technologies

The UK Space Agency (UKSA) has revealed a new initiative to provide an additional £15 million ($19.1 million) in funding for satellite Earth observation (EO) technologies. This funding aims to support research and experimental development of space-based instruments that will enable various environmental services.

The Earth Observation Technology Programme, delivered by the Centre for Earth Observation Instrumentation (CEOI), is part of a larger £400 million ($511.8 million) package announced in November 2022 to support the UK’s EO sector. Since its establishment in 2016, the Earth Observation Technology Programme has already granted £20 million ($25.6 million) across 57 projects.

Projects funded by the programme include the development of a next-generation Synthetic Aperture Radar for Oceanography led by the National Oceanography Centre in collaboration with Airbus, a Compact Infrared Imager and Radiometer led by the University of Oxford, and a Laser Heterodyne Radiometer led by RAL Space.

The UKSA’s commitment to funding EO technologies reflects its dedication to addressing global challenges like climate change and humanitarian disasters. By leveraging the UK’s expertise in this field, the agency aims to contribute to advancements in various sectors, including meteorology, environmental management, agriculture, and urban planning.

This investment of £15 million is anticipated to bolster the UK’s economy and solidify the country’s position as a global leader in scientific innovation. George Freeman, the UK Minister for Science, Innovation, and Technology, stressed the significance of Earth Observation technology in tackling current challenges and reaffirmed the UK’s ambition to become a science superpower.