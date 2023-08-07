Top PlayStation Games in the UK Summer Sale

Sony’s recent summer sale in the UK offered discounts on a range of PS5 games and accessories, as well as lowering the price of the console itself. These deals attracted a great deal of attention from British consumers, resulting in several PlayStation games making a comeback in the top 10 chart.

Leading the pack is LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which claimed the top spot thanks to the popularity of PS5 bundles. FIFA 23 also maintained a strong position, coming in second place. Hogwarts Legacy, on the other hand, dropped a few spots but still managed to secure fourth place. Grand Theft Auto V rounded out the chart in tenth position.

There were notable jumps in the chart from games like God of War Ragnarok, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Gran Turismo 7, which took sixth, seventh, and eighth place respectively. Additionally, Forspoken made significant progress and narrowly missed out on a top 10 placement, settling in twelfth position.

The complete top 10 for the week ending August 6th, 2023, is as follows:

1. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

2. FIFA 23

3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

4. Hogwarts Legacy

5. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

6. God of War Ragnarok

7. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

8. Gran Turismo 7

9. Pikmin 4

10. Grand Theft Auto V

The success of Sony’s summer sale demonstrates the continued popularity of PlayStation games and the appeal of discounted prices for consumers. With exciting titles available at lower prices, it’s no wonder that these games have made a strong comeback in the UK gaming charts.