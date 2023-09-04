UK Sales Charts: Hogwarts Legacy Takes the Top Spot

The latest UK physical sales charts have seen a shift in positions, with Hogwarts Legacy, the highly anticipated Harry Potter simulator, taking the top spot. This popular game has managed to surpass Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, the mech game from FromSoftware, which slipped to fifth place.

One notable new entry in the top 10 is the Premium Edition Upgrade for Starfield. This special edition grants players five days of early access to the Bethesda RPG, as well as the first story expansion. Despite being a code in a box, it managed to rank seventh last week, showing the high level of interest in this upcoming game.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has moved up to second place, while Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate has climbed a spot to sixth place. It’s likely that the excitement surrounding the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie has fueled the popularity of this game.

The top 10 also includes perennial favorites such as FIFA 23, Grand Theft Auto V, and Minecraft. Nintendo Switch titles, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, continue to hold their ground in the top 10.

Here’s the full top 10 for the week ending September 2, 2023:

1. Hogwarts Legacy

2. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

4. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

5. Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

6. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

7. Starfield Premium Edition Upgrade

8. Grand Theft Auto V

9. Minecraft

10. FIFA 23

This latest UK sales chart highlights the popularity of well-known franchises and the continued interest in upcoming games. Fans of Harry Potter can look forward to experiencing the magical world of Hogwarts in Hogwarts Legacy, while Starfield’s Premium Edition Upgrade offers early access to a highly anticipated RPG. These games, along with the other titles in the top 10, showcase the diverse range of gaming experiences available to players in the UK.

