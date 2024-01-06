Social Media Backlash Against Sky News Anchor for Dismissive Comment on Teen Gamer’s Achievement

Social media users are expressing outrage over a comment made by a Sky News anchor towards a 13-year-old gamer who recently became the first person to beat Nintendo’s version of “Tetris.” In her report on Willis Gibson’s accomplishment, Jayne Secker took a moment to tell the young man to “get some fresh air.” This comment has been widely criticized as condescending and dismissive of his achievement.

Gibson’s feat, reaching the highest level ever achieved in the game and crashing its coding, has been hailed as unprecedented. Since the release of Tetris on the Nintendo Entertainment System in 1985, many longtime fans considered such an accomplishment impossible. The comment from Secker has sparked a backlash from users online, who argue that it undermines the significance of Gibson’s achievement.

Nintendo South Wales, a fan community in the U.K., defended Gibson, noting that Secker’s comment reflects a prevailing stigma against gaming. They condemned the “priggish, ignorant belittlement” and emphasized the importance of recognizing Gibson’s triumph. The criticism of Secker’s remark has further intensified on platforms such as YouTube, where users labeled it as condescending and pathetic.

Responding to the backlash, Secker has yet to comment on the situation.

