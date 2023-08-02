The UK Government Launches £160 Million Fund to Promote Low Earth Orbit Satellite Development

The UK government has introduced a new fund of up to £160 million aimed at fostering the advancement of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellations. This initiative, known as the Connectivity in Low Earth Orbit scheme (CLEO), aims to provide financial support to businesses and academic institutions to accelerate the development of next-generation LEO communications.

The funding will enable innovations in the sector, including the utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance data transfer efficiency, the improvement of satellite hardware, and the enhancement of satellite interoperability to prevent vendor lock-in with satellite operators. The main objective of the fund is to launch hundreds of LEO satellites, which will significantly contribute to satellite broadband availability and the expansion of 5G access.

The UK government is committed to bridging the digital divide and empowering citizens across the country. Through investments in research and development facilitated by CLEO, the government aims to boost the economy by creating high-quality jobs and positioning the UK as a global leader in innovation and research and development investment.

The fund will be disbursed through a direct government grant of £100 million, with the potential for an additional £60 million through the European Space Agency’s (ESA) UK-backed Advanced Research in Telecommunications Systems (ARTES) program.

LEO satellites offer numerous benefits, including the ability to significantly improve connectivity in rural areas. When combined with ground receivers, these satellites can provide data speeds of up to 200 Mbits/sec to remote locations. Unlike geostationary satellites, LEO satellites are not fixed in position, allowing them to work together seamlessly as part of a larger constellation. They can serve as crucial infrastructure components for traditional communications networks, offering reliable connectivity even in adverse conditions.

LEO satellite technology has already been utilized in various applications. For example, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) in the US has collaborated with companies like Intel, SpaceX, and Amazon to develop an extensive LEO network for military, government, and civilian data transfers. SpaceX has partnered with the UK government to conduct trials demonstrating the effectiveness of LEO satellites in rescue operations. Additionally, a government consultation in May 2022 revealed that 43% of businesses have explored satellite connectivity as an alternative to fixed broadband.

The introduction of the CLEO fund, along with the increasing interest in LEO technologies, emphasizes the significance of diverse options in satellite communications networks to avoid over-reliance on a single network.