UK Government Plans £160 Million Investment in Satellite Communications

The UK government has announced its largest-ever investment of £160 million in satellite-powered broadband and 5G coverage. The aim of this initiative is to bridge the internet connectivity gap and provide connectivity in remote and rural areas.

The investment will support the creation of services that can potentially rival SpaceX’s StarLink product. The initiative, known as the Connectivity in Low Earth Orbit scheme (CLEO), will focus on developing constellations of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites. These satellites will not only enhance connectivity but also provide resistance against communication infrastructure interference.

The proposed funding will be divided, with £100 million allocated for expanding the space sector and £60 million going to the UK-backed Advanced Research in Telecommunications Systems (ARTES) program of the European Space Agency (ESA). The ARTES program supports the development of commercial satellite communications infrastructure in the UK.

This investment is crucial in addressing the digital divide and empowering citizens across the country, regardless of their location. The research and development facilitated by this funding are expected to create high-quality jobs. It also aligns with the UK government’s ambition to become a global leader in next-generation satellite communications technologies and maximize the potential of low Earth orbit.

This announcement comes after the reestablishment of the National Space Council, a government body responsible for coordinating space policy. With the Science and Defence Secretaries as co-chairs, the Council aims to leverage the opportunities presented by the space sector to drive job creation and economic growth in the UK.