Altitude Angel Expands Drone Flight Approval Services to Include Property and Large Land Estates

Altitude Angel, a UK-based Unified Traffic Management (UTM) technology provider, is expanding the capabilities of its drone flight Approval Services platform to include property and large land estates. This platform, which can be accessed by both professional and recreational drone operators, allows them to request access to fly in restricted airspace, such as airport flight restriction zones.

One of the challenges for drone operators has been obtaining permission to fly over private land. Traditionally, operators would have to locate the land manager and seek their approval, which could be a time-consuming process lasting hours, days, or even weeks.

However, with Altitude Angel’s expanded platform, drone operators can now digitally request access to desired land through the Drone Assist app or DroneSafetyMap.com. In some cases, flight approvals can be granted almost instantly. The only requirement is that the landowner or manager must have signed up for the platform beforehand.

This development opens up new opportunities for drone operators, as they can now easily request permission to use a specific property for take-off and landing. Chris Forster, the Chief Operating Officer at Altitude Angel, explains that this expansion “opens new places to fly and widens commercial opportunities.” The platform simplifies the process by allowing operators to request permission and receive a response or instruction within seconds. This eliminates the need to personally contact landowners or managers, reducing administrative burdens and giving operators more time to focus on flying.

Altitude Angel’s expanded drone flight Approval Services platform is a significant step towards streamlining the approval process for drone operators and enabling them to explore new areas for flight. It provides a convenient digital solution for accessing restricted airspace and gaining permission to use private land, benefiting both recreational and professional drone operators.

