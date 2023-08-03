Artificial Intelligence Classified as Security Threat in UK’s National Risk Register

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been officially classified as a security threat to the UK for the first time. The National Risk Register (NRR) 2023, a comprehensive document outlining potential threats to the country’s safety, security, or critical systems, now includes AI as a “chronic risk.” This classification implies that AI poses a long-term threat, differentiating it from acute risks like terror attacks.

The UK government has also elevated cyber attacks from having a limited impact to a moderate one in the latest version of the NRR. While AI technology has the potential to significantly enhance various domains, such as pharmaceuticals and the broader economy, its advanced capabilities also raise concerns about cybersecurity. Notably, generative AI, a form of AI technology, has been extensively studied for its potential cybersecurity implications.

The Foundation Models Taskforce aims to accelerate progress in utilizing AI systems and their capabilities across multiple sectors. However, the recognition of AI as a chronic security risk emphasizes the need for robust safeguards and regulations to prevent the malicious use of this technology. There is a particular concern that AI could be leveraged in launching cyberattacks against the UK.

The inclusion of AI as a chronic risk in the NRR underlines the UK government’s commitment to addressing potential threats posed by emerging technologies. By accurately assessing and acknowledging the risks associated with AI, the UK aims to develop effective strategies and measures to ensure national security and protect critical systems from potential harm.