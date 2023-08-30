New Game Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Debuts at Number One in UK Charts

FromSoftware’s latest release, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, has made an impressive debut at number one in the UK Charts this week. The mecha-based combat game has beaten out popular titles like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

This strong start for Armored Core VI indicates that FromSoftware, known for their success with games like Dark Souls and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, is not a one-trick pony. The company continues to deliver engaging and well-received titles across different genres.

Another new entry in the charts this week is Immortals of Aveum by Ascendant Studios, which debuted at number twenty-one. Although it may not have had the strongest start, with positive reception, there is a chance that Immortals of Aveum could gain momentum in the future.

The rest of the top forty remains largely unchanged. Titles like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom maintain their positions, while LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga makes its way back into the top ten at number six.

It’s worth noting that Pikmin 4 has dropped several positions, and Hogwarts Legacy and FIFA 23 have both seen an increase in their rankings. Grand Theft Auto V and The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition also continue to remain popular choices among gamers.

The UK top forty for this week showcases the variety of gaming preferences, with a mix of genres and franchises. Whether you’re a fan of mecha combat, fantasy FPS, or beloved classics like Super Mario and Pokémon, there’s something for everyone in the charts.

Sources: Nintendo Life