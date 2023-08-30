CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

New Game Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Debuts at Number One in UK Charts

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 30, 2023
New Game Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Debuts at Number One in UK Charts

FromSoftware’s latest release, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, has made an impressive debut at number one in the UK Charts this week. The mecha-based combat game has beaten out popular titles like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

This strong start for Armored Core VI indicates that FromSoftware, known for their success with games like Dark Souls and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, is not a one-trick pony. The company continues to deliver engaging and well-received titles across different genres.

Another new entry in the charts this week is Immortals of Aveum by Ascendant Studios, which debuted at number twenty-one. Although it may not have had the strongest start, with positive reception, there is a chance that Immortals of Aveum could gain momentum in the future.

The rest of the top forty remains largely unchanged. Titles like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom maintain their positions, while LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga makes its way back into the top ten at number six.

It’s worth noting that Pikmin 4 has dropped several positions, and Hogwarts Legacy and FIFA 23 have both seen an increase in their rankings. Grand Theft Auto V and The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition also continue to remain popular choices among gamers.

The UK top forty for this week showcases the variety of gaming preferences, with a mix of genres and franchises. Whether you’re a fan of mecha combat, fantasy FPS, or beloved classics like Super Mario and Pokémon, there’s something for everyone in the charts.

Sources: Nintendo Life

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

News

How Asia Pacific Smartphone Camera Lens Manufacturers are Shaping the Future of Mobile Imaging

Aug 30, 2023
News

Europe’s Top Smart Home Gym Equipment Brands: Transforming Fitness Through Technology

Aug 30, 2023
News

Presence of Sulphur Confirmed on Lunar Surface by Chandrayaan-3 Rover

Aug 30, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

News

How Asia Pacific Smartphone Camera Lens Manufacturers are Shaping the Future of Mobile Imaging

Aug 30, 2023 0 Comments
News

New Game Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Debuts at Number One in UK Charts

Aug 30, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Europe’s Top Smart Home Gym Equipment Brands: Transforming Fitness Through Technology

Aug 30, 2023 0 Comments
News

Presence of Sulphur Confirmed on Lunar Surface by Chandrayaan-3 Rover

Aug 30, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments