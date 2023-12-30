U&i Launches New Lineup of Affordable Wireless Speakers in India

U&i, a leading audio brand, has recently unveiled four new wireless speakers in India, catering to various budgets and needs. These speakers are designed to provide high-quality audio for personal entertainment, small gatherings, or on-the-go usage. Along with their affordability, the speakers also come equipped with karaoke features, allowing users to sing along to their favorite tunes.

The latest additions to U&i’s audio lineup include the Budget 16, Budget 14, Budget 12, and Budget 11 series. Each series offers distinct features to cater to different preferences and requirements. Here’s a brief overview:

Budget 16 Series: This series boasts two 4-inch speakers, delivering exceptional audio output. With a powerful 2400mAh battery, these speakers offer up to 6 hours of playtime. They also feature Bluetooth connectivity, allowing for convenient wireless audio streaming. The karaoke-ready design includes a wired microphone for hosting singing sessions.

Budget 14 Series: Designed with portability in mind, these compact karaoke speakers are perfect for on-the-go use. They come with a built-in microphone and a reverberation effect for an immersive singing experience. The speakers offer versatile connectivity options, such as USB port, TF card slot, and Aux port, and also include a built-in FM radio tuner.

Budget 12 Series: Portable and compact, these small-sized Bluetooth speakers are ideal for easy portability. They feature an LED lighting system for added visual appeal during listening sessions. The 1200mAh battery provides up to 5 hours of playtime, and the speakers offer multiple connectivity options, including USB and TF/microSD card slots, along with a built-in FM tuner.

Budget 11 Series: With a sleek soundbar design, these speakers offer a powerful and immersive audio experience with a 16W speaker. They come with a long-lasting battery that provides up to 19 hours of use. The TWS function supports True Wireless Stereo, allowing users to connect another Budget 11 Series speaker for an even more immersive sound. These speakers also include various inputs such as a USB port, TF memory card slot, and Aux-in port for versatile connectivity.

The U&i wireless speakers are now available in India at affordable price points. Customers can purchase them from U&i outlets and leading retail stores across the country. Whether you’re a music enthusiast or enjoy hosting karaoke parties, U&i’s new lineup of wireless speakers offers something for everyone.

FAQ

1. Where can I purchase U&i wireless speakers?

U&i wireless speakers can be purchased from U&i outlets and leading retail stores across India.

2. Do these speakers support karaoke?

Yes, U&i wireless speakers come equipped with karaoke features, including a wired microphone for hosting singing sessions.

3. Are these speakers portable?

Some of the U&i wireless speakers have a portable and compact design, making them perfect for on-the-go usage.

4. What are the different connectivity options available?

The U&i speakers offer a range of connectivity options, such as Bluetooth, USB port, TF/microSD card slots, and Aux-in port, depending on the series.

5. How long is the battery life of these speakers?

The battery life varies across different U&i speaker models, ranging from 5 hours to up to 19 hours of playtime.