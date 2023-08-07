The UFC Expands Availability to Include Meta Quest Virtual Reality Platform

The UFC is expanding its availability by partnering with Meta Quest, a virtual reality platform. Through this collaboration, the organization has introduced Xtadium, an app that provides VR livestreams and recordings for UFC Fight Pass subscribers.

Meta has already planned eight upcoming events, with more scheduled for the future. Starting from November 2023, the UFC will also be featured in Horizon Worlds, Meta’s proto-metaverse. Some fights will be broadcasted in VR for social app users, allowing them to enjoy the shows through live streaming and replays for a limited time.

Horizon Worlds offers viewers the opportunity to interact with fellow fans and engage in various single and multiplayer games. They can even create their own UFC Hall of Fame and compete for exclusive rewards. While the details of the games have not been disclosed yet, the possibilities for engagement and entertainment are promising.

Subscribers of the Xtadium app will gain access to a library of “UFC Pay Per View Cards” as well as additional content like “Fightlore” and “Year of the Fighter.” This collaboration between the UFC, Meta, and Xtadium aims to enhance the viewing experience for MMA fans by bringing fights to virtual reality platforms.

By embracing virtual reality technology, the UFC is providing a new way for fans to immerse themselves in the action and connect with other enthusiasts. This expansion into the virtual realm opens up exciting prospects for the future of sports entertainment and fan engagement.