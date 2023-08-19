Ubisoft Announces Employee Shakeup in Far Cry Series

Ubisoft, the developer of the Far Cry series, has made another employee shakeup to ensure the success of the franchise. Sandra Warren, previously the brand producer for Far Cry, has been promoted to the role of vice president and executive producer for the entire franchise. In her new position, Warren will be responsible for managing the brand and coordinating teams located around the world.

Warren’s promotion follows the recent appointment of Drew Holmes as the IP director for all of Far Cry. These changes highlight Ubisoft’s focus on strengthening the Far Cry series and ensuring its future success. Darryl Long, the producer of Far Cry 3 and Far Cry 5, also joined the team as Toronto’s new managing director earlier this year.

Sandra Warren has been with Ubisoft since 2006 when she started as an animation manager for the Montreal offices. Over the years, she has contributed to successful franchises such as Assassin’s Creed and Splinter Cell before taking on the role of brand producer for Far Cry in 2019. Her deep industry experience and respected position within the organization make her an ideal candidate for leading the franchise.

Ubisoft Toronto, along with Ubisoft Montreal, played a major role in the development of Far Cry 5 in 2018. Following the success of that game, Ubisoft Toronto took the lead in developing Far Cry 6, which was released in 2021. These recent changes in leadership and responsibilities suggest that Ubisoft is committed to continuously innovating and improving the Far Cry series for fans around the world.