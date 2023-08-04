Uber Plans to Develop AI Chatbot

Uber has announced its intention to create its own AI chatbot, further embracing the capabilities of generative AI. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi revealed this plan during an interview with Bloomberg, although specific details about the chatbot have not been disclosed.

Uber has a prior history of involvement in artificial intelligence, as evidenced by their dedicated page on Uber AI. This page showcases the various teams and projects dedicated to AI development within the company. Khosrowshahi noted during the interview that Uber has already utilized AI and machine learning in their technology, particularly in the algorithms that facilitate ride requests.

This announcement comes following the release of Uber’s Q2 earnings report, which showed the company’s first-ever quarterly operating profit. However, it should be noted that Uber fell short of revenue expectations.

The introduction of an AI chatbot could potentially strengthen Uber’s profitability and enhance the user experience on its app. Nonetheless, there is a concern that Uber may implement AI simply to follow the trend, without providing substantial value to users, similar to Snapchat’s My AI feature.

The success of Uber’s AI chatbot will depend on whether it can genuinely assist users in addressing their needs and solving problems within the app. By leveraging AI technology effectively, Uber has the opportunity to provide a more seamless and efficient experience for its customers.