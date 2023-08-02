Uber Developing AI Chatbot to Enhance App Functionality

Uber, the ride-hailing giant, has announced that it is currently working on an AI-powered chatbot to integrate into its app. The development of this chatbot is seen as a strategic move for Uber to enhance profitability and improve automation, marketing, and customer service tasks. The chatbot will be used for business-specific purposes, although specific features were not mentioned by Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.

Unlike other companies that heavily promote AI technology, Uber executives only mentioned AI once in their recent earnings report. However, with competitors like Instacart and DoorDash already implementing their own chatbots, Uber acknowledges the need to keep up with the evolving AI trend.

In the second quarter of 2023, Uber reported impressive financial results, with an operating profit of $326 million and a total revenue of $9.2 billion. This represents a 14.3% year-on-year growth, surprising industry experts who did not anticipate Uber’s profitability.

Amidst this positive news, Uber faced a lawsuit from UberEats drivers who accused the company of not compensating them for work-related expenses. The case was taken to the Supreme Court of California and was considered a victory for the labor rights community.

As Uber continues to develop its AI chatbot and navigate through its transition period, the company aims to regain its position as a standout competitor in Silicon Valley.