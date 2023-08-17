Aerospace Engineering Student Receives NASA Fellowship

Neil Laya, a graduate student in aerospace engineering at The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH), has been awarded the NASA Space Technology Graduate Research Opportunities (NSTGRO) Fellowship. This funding will support Laya’s pursuit of revolutionizing space travel.

The NSTGRO Fellowship, sponsored by NASA’s Space Technology Mission directorate, aims to enable U.S. citizen and permanent resident graduate students to contribute to the development of innovative space technologies for scientific research, exploration, and the economy.

Laya’s research focuses on magnetic reconnection, a physical process that occurs in highly conducting plasmas. This process converts magnetic energy into kinetic energy, thermal energy, and particle acceleration to generate thrust for space propulsion.

Laya explains that the propulsion system he is working on has the potential to become one of the most high-performing systems, combining high thrust and high specific impulse (Isp). He believes that developing such a system could greatly benefit spacecraft technology and space travel in general.

Working under the guidance of Dr. Gabriel Xu, an associate professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering at UAH, Laya conducts his research in the Plasma and Electrodynamics Research Lab (PERL). PERL, a part of UAH’s Propulsion Research Center, focuses on plasma physics and electromagnetics research for propulsion, materials, combustion, biomedical applications, and energy.

Laya acknowledges the invaluable input of his advisor, Dr. Xu, in shaping his research plan and application for the fellowship. Establishing benchmarks and ensuring continuous progress has been crucial to Laya’s work, allowing him to make meaningful contributions to the scientific community and the field of study.

While Laya’s propulsion system may require a substantial power source, he is optimistic about advancements in fusion technology. This technology could provide the necessary power for his system, making it the ideal propulsion system for future space missions.

Even if Laya’s system does not become a feasible propulsion source, the understanding of magnetic reconnection and its three-dimensional effects can have significant implications in various fields. These effects are observed in quasars, solar flares, and interactions with Earth’s ionosphere and magnetic fields. Collaboration and progress in the field can ultimately benefit multiple areas of study.

Neil Laya’s NSTGRO Fellowship not only supports his academic journey but also fuels the possibilities of transforming space travel through innovative propulsion systems.