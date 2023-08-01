US Stocks Trade Higher as Dow Jones Gains 20 Points

U.S. stocks traded slightly higher on Monday, with the Dow Jones gaining around 20 points. The Dow traded up 0.06% to 35,479.64, while the NASDAQ rose 0.10% to 14,330.62. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining 0.07% to 4,585.61.

Energy shares climbed by 1.7% while healthcare shares fell by 0.8% on Monday.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) reported upbeat second-quarter results, exceeding market expectations. The company posted quarterly earnings of $1.33 per share, beating estimates of $1.21 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $2.09 billion, surpassing estimates of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor also provided a positive outlook for the third quarter, expecting adjusted earnings of $1.27 to $1.41 per share and revenue of $2.095 billion to $2.195 billion.

In other stock news, Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) saw its shares surge 97% after terminating its operations due to various issues. FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: FOXO) shares also received a boost, shooting up 87%. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ: FWAC) shares were up 55%.

On the downside, Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFAB) shares dropped 30% after a 60% gain on Friday. Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ACAX) shares were down 19%, and Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SILC) fell 24% following second-quarter results.

In commodity news, oil traded up 1% at $81.36, while gold traded down 0.2% at $1,956.20. Silver traded down 0.2% at $24.445, and copper rose 0.1% to $3.9270.

European shares were mixed, with the eurozone’s STOXX 600 rising 0.1%, London’s FTSE 100 slipping 0.1%, Spain’s IBEX 35 Index slipping 0.1%, the German DAX gaining 0.1%, the French CAC 40 rising 0.5%, and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index gaining 0.5%.

Asian markets closed higher on Monday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 gaining 1.26%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index gaining 0.46%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rising 0.82%, and India’s S&P BSE Sensex rising 0.6%.

As of now, the U.S. has reported over 107,511,120 cases of COVID-19 with around 1,169,790 deaths. India confirmed at least 44,995,580 cases and 531,910 deaths, while France reported over 40,138,560 cases with 167,640 deaths. Worldwide, there have been at least 692,525,750 cases of COVID-19 with more than 6,903,450 deaths.