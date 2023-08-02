The U.S. Space & Rocket Center to Renovate Rocket Park

The U.S. Space & Rocket Center (USSRC) is preparing to break ground on the renovation of Rocket Park. This exciting project will reinstall five historic rockets, collectively known as the Redstone family, at the site. The rockets, including the U.S. Army Redstone, Jupiter, Jupiter-C, Juno II, and Mercury-Redstone, played a significant role in the development of the Saturn I and Saturn V rockets that were crucial to the moon landing.

In 2018, these rockets were temporarily removed from Rocket Park for restoration, which involved repairs and repainting. The restoration work was made possible with generous funding support from a Space Camp parent in California.

The Rocket Park renovation goes beyond remounting the rockets. It includes the addition of a new amphitheater, which will provide educational experiences and host community events. The park will also feature more environmentally friendly spaces that are designed to enhance the experience for visitors.

As part of the upgrade, a Space Exploration Memorial created by the Marshall Retirees Association will be installed in Rocket Park. This memorial aims to honor the local individuals and companies who have made significant contributions to space exploration through their work at the NASA Marshall Space Flight Center.

Moreover, the updated Rocket Park will highlight information about the SLS Core Stage Pathfinder. This mock-up accurately represents the size, weight, and center of gravity of the Space Launch System managed by the Marshall Space Flight Center. This display serves to emphasize the important role that the Rocket City of Huntsville, Alabama, continues to play in the field of space exploration.

These renovations are part of an ongoing effort to revitalize the Rocket Center campus. In addition to the Rocket Park renovation, a new Space Camp Operations Center is being constructed to further enhance the facilities and programs offered by the USSRC.