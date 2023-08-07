UK New-Car Registrations Surge 28% in July

In July, UK new-car registrations experienced a significant increase of 28 percent, totaling 143,921 vehicles. This growth can be attributed to the gradual resolution of supply chain challenges faced by automakers, allowing them to increase production and fulfill backlogged orders.

One notable trend is the surge in registrations of battery-electric vehicles (BEVs). In July, BEVs saw an impressive 88 percent increase in registrations, accounting for 16 percent of all new registrations for the month. This highlights a growing demand for electric vehicles in the UK.

The growth in overall registrations was driven by company registrations. Large fleets witnessed a substantial 62 percent increase, totaling 80,961 units. Business registrations also rose by 29 percent, reaching a total of 2,915 units. However, private demand remained stable with 60,045 units.

Looking ahead, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) forecasts that the total number of new car registrations in the UK will reach 1.85 million this year. Full-electric cars are expected to achieve a market share of 17.8 percent, corresponding to around 330,000 units. However, the SMMT has slightly revised down its 2024 outlook by 0.7 percent to 1.95 million units due to concerns about the cost of living.

Regarding BEVs, it is projected that they will capture a market share of 22.6 percent in the coming year, resulting in sales of approximately 440,000 units. These numbers indicate the continued growth and adoption of electric vehicles in the UK.