Tyndall Calls for Action to Secure Opportunities from EU Chips Act

Cork-based Tyndall National Institute has urged the Irish government to take action to ensure that Ireland can benefit from the opportunities presented by the new EU Chips Act. The EU Chips Act is a comprehensive set of measures worth €43 billion aimed at ensuring the European semiconductor ecosystem remains relevant and safeguarding the EU’s strategic autonomy in the global supply chain of semiconductors.

In a position paper, Tyndall is calling for the implementation of a National Chips Strategy for Ireland, with an ambitious goal of more than doubling the size of the semiconductor industry in Ireland by 2030. Ireland currently has a thriving semiconductor cluster that employs 20,000 people and is expected to generate €15.5 billion in revenue in 2023.

Tyndall, as Ireland’s flagship research institute in ICT hardware and systems, can play a crucial role in achieving the goals set out in the position paper. With its extensive network of global partnerships and depth of experience, Tyndall is well-positioned to contribute to the growth of the semiconductor industry in Ireland.

The global semiconductor industry is projected to reach revenues of $1 trillion by the end of this decade. Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger emphasized that Intel’s investment in Europe, including over €30 billion in Ireland since 1989, aligns with the strategic vision outlined in the Chips Act.

Vincent Roche, CEO and chair of Analog Devices, highlighted the significance of semiconductor technology in various sectors such as medicine, energy, communications, and automation.

Tyndall’s CEO, Professor William Scanlon, underscored the importance of the position paper, stating that it provides the necessary focus and intervention to position Ireland effectively in the global semiconductor market.