There are two main types of wireless power transfer systems currently being pursued: inductive systems and resonantly-coupled systems.

Inductive wireless power transfer systems involve the use of two coils of wire placed in close proximity. An alternating current is supplied to the primary coil, which generates a time-varying magnetic field. This magnetic field then induces an alternating current in the secondary coil. It operates similar to a transformer, but with physically separated coils. The amount of power that can be transferred between the two coils is dependent on their distance. Closer proximity leads to higher efficiency, while increasing the separation distance decreases the power transfer efficiency.

Resonantly-coupled wireless power transfer systems, on the other hand, are more tolerant of larger air gaps between the transmitter and receiver. They can accommodate gaps over 100 times larger and are less sensitive to alignment. This type of system allows for the use of fixed coils on the ground and in the electric vehicle (EV), making it more convenient in terms of positioning and alignment.

History of Wireless EV Chargers

Wireless EV chargers, often seen as cutting-edge technology, have been commercially available since the early 1990s. One of the earliest systems was the MagneCharge, developed by Hughes. This system used a paddle-shaped charging head and operated using magnetic coupling, allowing power transfer across an air gap without exposed contacts.

The Future of Wireless EV Charging

While there are trade-offs involved with wireless charging, efforts are being made to address the issues. As technology advances, it is likely that wireless EV charging will become more mainstream in the near future. These advancements aim to improve efficiency, increase convenience, and minimize the limitations posed by varying distances and alignments between the transmitter and receiver coils.