CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

News

The Power of the Linux Command Line: Tab Completion and History

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 12, 2023
The Power of the Linux Command Line: Tab Completion and History

The Linux operating system is often associated with the need to use complex commands to accomplish tasks. However, this is no longer the case. The Linux desktop has greatly evolved over the years, and it is now possible to use Linux without ever running a single command. Nevertheless, for some users, the power offered by the Linux Command Line Interface (CLI) can be enticing.

There are two features of the Linux command line that can greatly enhance its efficiency: tab completion and history. Tab completion allows you to easily find and complete commands that you may not remember in their entirety. For example, if you know a command starts with “sys,” but you can’t recall the full command, simply type “sys” and hit Tab. The command line will automatically fill in the rest of the command.

The command history feature is equally useful. By pressing the up arrow on your keyboard, you can scroll through the commands you have previously entered. This allows you to quickly find and re-run commands without having to type them out again. Once you find the desired command in the history, pressing Enter will execute it, as though you had just typed it.

These tricks can be incredibly helpful for both novice and experienced Linux users. They make using the command line less intimidating and more efficient, saving time and hassle. By familiarizing yourself with tab completion and history, you can fully harness the power of the Linux CLI and take advantage of its capabilities.

Sources:
– None

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

News

The Role of DNA Methylation in Skin Aging and the Cosmetics Industry’s Response

Sep 13, 2023 Robert Andrew
News

Itel S23+: A New Smartphone With Curved Display and Powerful Specifications

Sep 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha
News

New Malware ‘MetaStealer’ Targets Intel-based macOS Business Users

Sep 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

Technology

The Launch of Starfield and New Xbox Series S Boost Microsoft Console Sales

Sep 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Panerai Introduces Blockchain-Powered Digital Passport for Watches

Sep 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

The Role of DNA Methylation in Skin Aging and the Cosmetics Industry’s Response

Sep 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Itel S23+: A New Smartphone With Curved Display and Powerful Specifications

Sep 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments