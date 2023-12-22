Authorities in Crisp County Recover Two Stolen Vehicles, Encourage Vigilance to Combat Criminal Activity

In a recent development, the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) successfully retrieved two stolen vehicles. During a routine patrol in Cordele, a Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy initiated a stop on a silver Honda Pilot at approximately 3:20 a.m. However, in a daring attempt to evade capture, three unidentified individuals wearing hoodies abruptly abandoned the vehicle, which was still in motion on W 19th Ave. The Honda Pilot eventually came to a rest after colliding with a nearby tree in the 300 block of W 19th Ave. Upon investigation, deputies discovered a backpack, gun, two magazines, and two cell phones inside the stolen vehicle. Subsequent communication with the owner revealed that the vehicle had been taken without their knowledge.

It was at this point that Crisp County E-911 informed the Cordele Police Department (CPD) of another stolen vehicle on E 17th Avenue. Deputies located the unoccupied, stolen vehicle in the 27th alley and promptly alerted CPD. In response to these incidents, the CCSO and CPD are currently conducting a joint investigation. Notably, instances of vehicle break-ins and attempted break-ins were reported to Crisp County E-911 throughout the early morning hours.

To prevent such occurrences in the future, the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office urges citizens to secure their vehicles at all times and to remove any valuable items. It is crucial for community members to stay informed and promptly communicate any suspicious activities they witness to both law enforcement and neighbors. By actively sharing information and remaining vigilant, we can collectively discourage criminal behavior in our area.

If you have surveillance cameras installed on your property, the authorities request that you review the footage and report any suspicious activity directly to law enforcement. Remember, the “See Something Say Something” approach is instrumental in reporting suspicious activities, sharing tips, or disclosing crimes. Citizens can utilize the tip hotline at (229) 322-8891 or leave a tip online at the official CCSO website. Anonymous reporting is also supported.

As we work together to address these incidents, it is crucial to prioritize safety and security in our community. By remaining proactive and staying alert, we can foster an environment that deters criminal activity and promotes the well-being of all residents.