Telescope Facilities Offline After Cybersecurity Incident

Summary: A cybersecurity incident at the US National Science Foundation (NSF) has led to the shutdown of several telescopes, including the Gemini North and South telescopes. The incident was detected by IT staff at NSF’s NOIRLab, prompting the cautious decision to shut down operations. While it is uncertain what danger the telescopes faced, this incident highlights the importance of cybersecurity in scientific research facilities.

The Gemini North and South telescopes, along with smaller telescopes on the mountains of Cerro Tololo in Chile, have remained offline since the cybersecurity incident was detected. The shutdown was a precautionary measure taken by the NSF to ensure the safety of the telescopes.

The incident was detected on August 1, when suspicious activity was discovered in the computer systems of NSF’s NOIRLab. As a result, operations at the 8.1-meter diameter optical infrared telescopes located on Hawaii’s Maunakea were immediately halted.

While the southern twin of the Gemini telescope in Chile was already undergoing maintenance and required minimal action, the shutdown of the telescopes has led to concerns about the impact on scientific research.

Astronomical studies often require precise timing and uninterrupted observations. The prolonged inaccessibility of the telescopes not only impacts the financial aspect of the research facilities but also poses the risk of losing valuable data. Missed observation windows can potentially ruin entire research projects.

Cybersecurity breaches in astronomical facilities are not new. In 2022, the Atacama Large Millimeter Array Observatory in Chile experienced a cybersecurity breach that resulted in months of shutdown and significant financial losses. In another incident, an unauthorized Raspberry Pi connected to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory’s computers, leading to the disconnection of mission systems.

As scientific infrastructure and projects expand, it is crucial to invest in cybersecurity to protect the information technology at the core of astronomical research. With cyberattacks becoming increasingly sophisticated, additional funding is necessary to safeguard these facilities.

While the motive behind the recent cybersecurity incident at NOIRLab remains unknown, experts suggest that attackers may not be aware that they are targeting an observatory.

Definitions:

– Cybersecurity: Measures taken to protect computer systems, networks, and data from unauthorized access or damage.

– Gemini North and South telescopes: Two optical telescopes located in Hawaii and Chile, respectively, that are part of the international Gemini Observatory.

– Ransomware: Malicious software that encrypts data and demands a ransom for its release.

