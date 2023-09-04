Sony WH-1000XM4 and WH-1000XM5: A Great Deal for Audiophiles

If you’re in the market for high-quality earbuds at a discounted price, look no further. Sony’s top-tier WH-1000XM4 headphones are currently on sale, offering a $70 savings on Amazon. For those interested in the newer WH-1000XM5 model, they are also available at a discounted price, saving you $52 off their usual price tag.

Sony headphones have long been regarded as some of the best in the industry, and the WH-1000XM4 continues that trend. These high-end headphones offer exceptional sound quality, with the ability to customize the sound to your liking through the Sony Headphones Connect app’s EQ functionality.

One of the standout features of the WH-1000XM4 is their industry-leading Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). With ANC enabled, the headphones block out the outside world, immersing you in your music. The WH-1000XM4 boasts some of the best ANC capabilities currently available, making them perfect for creating a peaceful listening experience.

In terms of battery life, the WH-1000XM4 offers up to 30 hours of listening time on a single charge. The newer WH-1000XM5 model provides even better sound quality, improved ANC, and similar battery life. With superb audio, top-notch ANC, and long-lasting battery life, both the WH-1000XM4 and WH-1000XM5 are excellent choices for audiophiles.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to grab a pair of Sony’s WH-1000XM4 or WH-1000XM5 headphones at a discounted price on Amazon. These headphones are truly a great bang for your buck, and the current discounts make them even more enticing. Upgrade your listening experience today with Sony’s top-tier audio technology.

Sources:

Sony WH-1000XM4 and WH-1000XM5 are currently available at discounted prices on Amazon.