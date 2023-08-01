Meteor Showers to Light up the Night Sky This Weekend

This weekend, skywatchers will have the opportunity to witness two meteor showers, namely the Southern Delta Aquarids and Alpha Capricornids. The peak of these showers is expected on Sunday night, July 30, and early Monday morning, July 31.

The American Meteor Society cautions that the brightness of the nearly full “sturgeon” moon may hinder meteor viewing. However, experts suggest that the best time to watch for shooting stars is after 3 a.m. local time, when the moon sets.

The Alpha Capricornids meteor shower is famous for its slow, bright yellow meteors, which are often referred to as fireballs. These meteors, which leave long trails, can be particularly breathtaking for observers in the northern hemisphere. Although the shower is not very intense and typically produces fewer than five meteors per hour, it will remain active until mid-August.

On the other hand, the Southern Delta Aquarids meteor shower is most visible from the southern tropics and consists of faint meteors without persistent trains or fireballs.

For those planning to witness the meteor showers, the weather forecast for Sunday night into early Monday morning indicates favorable conditions in several regions, including the Gulf Coast, Northeast, Pacific Northwest, Northern and Central California, and parts of the Plains. However, cloudy conditions may hinder stargazers in the Rocky Mountains, Desert Southwest, and certain areas of the Midwest.

Prepare yourselves for these captivating displays of shooting stars this weekend, and remember to set your alarms for the optimal viewing times.