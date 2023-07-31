August to Feature Rare Occurrence of Two Full Moons

August is set to have a rare occurrence with two full moons in one month. The first full moon, known as the Sturgeon Moon, will be visible on Tuesday at 2:31 pm. This name comes from the fish species that appears during this time of year for North American fishing tribes. The full moon is also referred to as the Green Corn Moon and Red Moon. It will be followed by a Blue Moon at the end of the month.

Additionally, this full moon will be a supermoon, which is the second of four consecutive supermoons this year. The moon will rise on Monday evening at 8:11 pm and on Tuesday evening at 8:56 pm. Monday night is expected to provide clear skies, making it an ideal time for viewing. Tuesday evening will also offer good visibility with only scattered cloud cover.

In another celestial event, early Thursday morning, the moon will make a close approach to Saturn. If you look to the south-southwest before dawn on Thursday, you can observe the moon and Saturn together. Although visible to the naked eye, using a telescope or binoculars will provide a closer view of Saturn’s rings.

Apart from the exciting astronomical events, daylight is slowly decreasing this week. By August 7th, there will be 13 hours and 57 minutes of daylight and 10 hours and 3 minutes of nighttime. Sunrises will occur around 6:22 am, while sunsets will be around 8:19 pm.

In terms of other planets’ visibility, Venus can be seen in the western sky at sunset and sets around 8:30 pm. Mars can also be spotted in the western sky at sunset, but it sets later, around 10 pm. Jupiter rises in the east around 12:30 am, while Saturn rises in the eastern sky around 9:30 pm but is not visible at sunset.

Enjoy the celestial wonders of August!