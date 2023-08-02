Advancements in AI Beyond Natural Language Processing (NLP)

This week, two significant advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) have emerged outside the domain of natural language processing (NLP). Meta AI has introduced the Open Catalyst simulator application, which utilizes AI to predict catalyst material reactivity at an impressive speed, surpassing existing methods by nearly 1000 times. This breakthrough has the potential to hasten the discovery of cost-effective materials.

Meanwhile, Google has unveiled the Robotics Transformer 2 (RT-2) model, the world’s first vision-language-action (VLA) model. The RT-2 model can comprehend complex commands and generate robotic actions, achieving twice the effectiveness of its previous version. These developments in robotics and materials science bring a refreshing change from the dominance of NLP in AI news.

Stability AI has released Stable Beluga 1 and Stable Beluga 2, leveraging advanced fine-tuning techniques to enhance their performance. Additionally, Stability AI has announced the launch of Stable Diffusion XL (SDXL) 1.0, a text-to-image model that exhibits notable improvements in color, contrast, lighting, and shadow.

OverflowAI, integrated into the Stack Overflow platform, now incorporates generative AI, enhancing search capabilities and providing personalized results. The Opentensor Foundation and Cerebras have also made a significant announcement with the introduction of the Bittensor Language Model (BTLM), a cutting-edge 3 billion parameter model designed to operate efficiently on mobile and edge devices.

In the realm of AI-controlled text detectors, OpenAI has retired a classifier due to its low accuracy in detecting AI-generated text. The rapid development of large language models has posed challenges in effectively identifying patterns.

For those seeking to expand their knowledge, a variety of articles and videos offer valuable insights. “The History of Open-Source LLMs: Better Base Models” delves into the early days of open-source LLMs and current trends. A new course by Hugging Face and DeepLearning.ai explores building generative AI applications with Gradio. Additionally, there are tutorials available on automated chart generation, web research automation, and developing an automated meeting minutes generator.

Overall, these recent advancements indicate that progress in NLP is sparking innovation in other AI fields, ushering in new possibilities for research and application.