Nightdive Studios, the team behind the impressive Quake and Quake 2 remasters, has announced two more exciting remasters coming to Xbox: Star Wars: Dark Forces and Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion.

Both of these games will be making their debut on Xbox, with Star Wars: Dark Forces previously releasing only on PC and PlayStation, and Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion being a Nintendo 64 exclusive. The remasters will include support for up to 4K at 120FPS, along with various visual improvements and modern features.

While the release date for Star Wars: Dark Forces has yet to be announced, Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion is confirmed to be hitting Xbox One, Series X, and Series S on November 17th, 2023.

The Star Wars: Dark Forces remaster, created in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games, will support up to 4K at 120FPS and feature advanced 3D rendering, modern gamepad support, trophies and achievements, and more. It promises to deliver an enhanced and immersive gaming experience for fans of the classic first-person shooter.

Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered is a faithful restoration of the original game released in 2000 for the Nintendo 64. Upgraded through Nightdive Studios’ proprietary KEX Engine, it will be playable on modern gaming devices with up to a 4K resolution at 120FPS. The remaster will feature upgraded gameplay, high-resolution textures, enhanced lighting and rendering, and support for console gamepads with platform-specific features.

Fans of both Star Wars: Dark Forces and Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion can look forward to experiencing these beloved classics with stunning visuals and modern enhancements on their Xbox consoles. Stay tuned for more details and release announcements for Star Wars: Dark Forces.

