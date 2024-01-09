Emerging Tech Takes Center Stage at CES Unveiled

In the buzzing city of Las Vegas, tech enthusiasts and industry insiders have all gathered for the highly-anticipated Consumer Electronics Show (CES). One of the events leading up to the main show is CES Unveiled, where smaller companies showcase their newest innovations and eccentric creations.

During this pre-show event, tech experts Stephen Fenech and Trevor Long, also known as the Two Blokes Talking Tech, were in attendance. They scoured the exhibition hall, discovering a myriad of intriguing gadgets and discussing these finds on their podcast, Episode 615.1.

While podcast listeners and viewers eagerly tune in to hear their thoughts, website visitors can conveniently stream the show on the Tech Guide site using the embedded audio player or the YouTube player. For those who don’t want to miss future episodes, subscribing to the podcast on Apple Podcasts is the way to go.

CES Unveiled offers a platform for innovative startups and lesser-known companies to attract attention to their products. These hidden gems may soon become the next big thing in the tech world. From high-tech wearables to cutting-edge home automation devices, visitors to CES Unveiled are sure to find something that piques their interest.

As Stephen Fenech explored CES with the support and sponsorship of major tech giants Samsung, LG, and Hisense, his coverage of the event is sure to be comprehensive and insightful. Stay tuned for further updates as more exciting tech announcements unfold throughout CES.

FAQ

What is CES Unveiled?

CES Unveiled is a pre-show event prior to the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. It serves as a platform for smaller companies to showcase their latest tech innovations before the main event.

Who are Stephen Fenech and Trevor Long?

Stephen Fenech is the editor of Tech Guide website, while Trevor Long is from EFTM (Everything for the Man). Together, they host the podcast Two Blokes Talking Tech, where they discuss the latest tech news and products.

How can I listen to the podcast?

You can listen to the Two Blokes Talking Tech podcast on the Tech Guide website using the embedded audio player or the YouTube player. Alternatively, you can subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts to receive new episodes automatically.

What kind of products can be found at CES Unveiled?

CES Unveiled showcases a wide variety of products, ranging from high-tech wearables to cutting-edge home automation devices. It is a platform for innovative startups and lesser-known companies to gain exposure and showcase their latest tech innovations.