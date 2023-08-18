Elon Musk Announces Removal of Blocking Feature on X

Elon Musk, CEO of X (formerly Twitter), has announced that the blocking feature will be removed for users, stating that it “makes no sense.” However, users will still have the ability to block people from directly messaging them. This decision has sparked concerns among social media users who believe it will make it difficult to remove abusive posts from their timelines.

Since taking over X in a $44 billion deal last year, Musk has made several changes to the platform. Currently, when an account is blocked, their posts no longer appear in the blocker’s timeline, and the blocked account cannot send messages or view the blocker’s posts. Former Twitter founder, Jack Dorsey, appeared to support Musk’s decision, suggesting that muting an account would be sufficient.

However, there are worries that muting an account may not provide adequate protection against harassment, abuse, or stalking. The mute function currently only stops notifications about an account’s posts, but the account can still view and reply to the muter’s posts. Some users argue that removing the blocking feature is a “huge mistake” because there are “toxic people” on the platform that users simply do not want to interact with.

Furthermore, removing the blocking feature may potentially violate the terms and conditions of app stores like Apple’s App Store and Google Play, which require social media apps to provide facilities for filtering harassment or bullying. This could result in X no longer being available for download from those stores.

It remains unclear if all previously blocked accounts will automatically become unblocked if the policy is implemented. However, users do have the option to make their accounts private, thereby hiding their tweets from the public and allowing only accepted followers to view their posts.

Elon Musk has introduced various changes to X, including dismissing the company’s top executives and implementing a charge for the site’s verification feature. While Musk is an active user with a large following, it is important to note that X rarely responds to journalist queries, making it difficult to verify his statements on behalf of the firm. Nevertheless, as the owner, he is a significant but potentially unreliable source.

The blocking feature has historically been used as a tool for dealing with attacks, bullying, or disagreements on X. When an account is reported, blocking or muting is often recommended while the issue is investigated. Muting an account allows users to avoid seeing the account’s posts, but the muted account can still see the muter’s posts. Therefore, the decision to remove the blocking feature raises concerns as it forces users to remain visible to accounts they are trying to avoid or feel afraid of. Elon Musk aims for X to be an inclusive platform where all voices are heard, but this approach may conflict with app store guidelines and social media regulations regarding user protection from online harms.