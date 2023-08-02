Twitter’s Rebranding to X Sparks Mixed Reactions Among Users

Twitter’s recent rebranding as X, part of Elon Musk’s plan to transform it into an “everything app,” has resulted in a mixture of opinions from users. However, the name change has caused a surge of negative reviews on the U.S. App Store, according to market intelligence firm Sensor Tower.

Since the official rebrand on July 24th, approximately 78% of all U.S. iOS reviews for the X app have been rated with just one star, compared to 50% in the previous two weeks. This increase in negative reviews directly correlates to the rebrand, as users express dissatisfaction with the new logo and name.

Despite the negative feedback, X (formerly Twitter) has shown positive growth in terms of worldwide installs and weekly user growth. After the rebranding, X experienced a 20% increase in installs and a 3-4% boost in weekly user growth.

However, Sensor Tower’s analysis also revealed some concerns regarding user behavior. Time spent per user decreased by 7% and daily sessions per user fell by 6% following the name change. Sensor Tower suggests that user frustration with the app’s changes may contribute to these declines.

The rebranding aimed to rejuvenate Twitter and give it a new purpose, but it is uncertain whether X can regain the trust and goodwill of long-time users. Only time will tell if X can overcome the negative backlash it has received and thrive in its new form.