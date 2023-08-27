Twitch Streamer Calls Out New Armored Core Fans

Twitch streamer Northernlion recently expressed his skepticism towards the newfound excitement for FromSoftware’s latest release, Armored Core 6. Despite the game receiving a lot of hype, Northernlion questioned the authenticity of the newfound fanbase.

Armored Core was a series that had been temporarily shelved by FromSoftware as they focused on other popular titles like Dark Souls and the “SoulsBourne” games. However, with the announcement of a new Armored Core game after a decade-long gap, the fanbase has resurfaced.

During a stream, when a chatter mentioned that Armored Core was one of their favorite series, Northernlion responded by calling them out. He expressed disbelief at how suddenly everyone was claiming to be a fan of a game that was relatively unknown to most gamers. He challenged the notion that there were fifteen previous Armored Core games, questioning why the new one wasn’t titled “Armored Core 16” if that were the case.

Despite the crowded release schedule, with games like Baldur’s Gate 3 and Starfield vying for attention, Armored Core 6 has managed to generate significant buzz. Its unique sci-fi theme and mech-focused gameplay set it apart from its competitors.

