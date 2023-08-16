CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Twin Peaks Fan Game Offers Nostalgic Investigation Experience

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 16, 2023
French game developers Jean Manzoni and Lucas Guibert have released a demo for their unofficial fan game, Twin Peaks: Into the Night. The game transforms the bizarre murder investigation series into a PlayStation-style experience, allowing players to step into the shoes of special agent Dale Cooper and explore Twin Peaks as if it were the 1990s all over again.

The developers, known as Blue Rose Team, created the game as a homage to the beloved television show. They have successfully captured the strange atmosphere of Twin Peaks, as showcased in the recently released trailer.

Blue Rose Team announced the fan game last week, with the demo being made available for download on August 15, 2023. It is important to note that this game is not affiliated with the show or its creators, and will be available as a free game once it is completed.

Players interested in experiencing the Twin Peaks game can download the demo on PC through itch.io. The developers are excited to offer this nostalgic investigation experience to fans of the series.

