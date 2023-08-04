Twilio to Integrate OpenAI’s GPT-4 for Personalized Customer Experiences

Twilio, the customer engagement platform, has announced its plans to integrate OpenAI’s GPT-4 model. This integration aims to enable companies to create personalized, customer-aware experiences. By combining Twilio Segment with OpenAI’s powerful Large Language Models, businesses will have new opportunities to understand their customers across all interactions.

The integration of OpenAI’s GPT-4 into Twilio’s platform is part of Twilio CustomerAI. This initiative brings together predictive and generative AI with customer data to enhance customer engagement. Twilio CustomerAI allows companies to unlock the potential of their data by using Twilio Segment to gain a deep understanding of their customers.

Twilio CEO Jeff Lawson believes that Large Language Models are the future of customer engagement. With the integration of CustomerAI, companies can build customer-aware interactions that provide context to language models about the customers they’re assisting. This ensures that the experiences are personalized and knowledgeable at scale.

This collaboration also offers exciting opportunities for Twilio developers. For example, developers can create a ChatGPT plugin for Twilio Flex, enabling users to access Flex directly from the ChatGPT interface and enhancing customer service channels. Additionally, voice-activated chatbots can be built using Twilio’s speech recognition and Amazon Polly Neural text-to-speech capabilities with ChatGPT.

Twilio and OpenAI prioritize the responsible and safe development of AI. Twilio has partnered with trusted organizations that meet its privacy and data protection standards to ensure the secure use of AI technology.

More details about this partnership will be revealed at SIGNAL 2023, Twilio’s annual Customer Development conference, including a special conversation with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.