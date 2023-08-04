Twilio Enhances Customer Engagement with OpenAI’s GPT-4 Model

Twilio, the customer engagement platform, has introduced integration with OpenAI’s GPT-4 model, allowing companies to create personalized, customer-aware experiences. This integration is available in Twilio Engage, the multichannel marketing solution built on the Segment Customer Data Platform.

By combining Twilio Segment, the leading Customer Data Platform, with OpenAI’s Large Language Models, businesses gain new opportunities to understand and engage with their customers on a deeper level. This integration is part of Twilio CustomerAI, which combines predictive and generative AI with customer data flowing through Twilio’s platform to provide effective tools for organizing and leveraging customer data.

Twilio’s Customer Engagement Platform helps companies unlock and gain insights from their data using Twilio Segment. These understandings can be applied across contact centers, marketing campaigns, and product development, enhancing customer understanding and personalization across all customer touchpoints.

Large Language Models are viewed as the next wave of innovation in customer engagement by Twilio’s CEO, Jeff Lawson. They enable companies to build customer-aware interactions and provide personalized experiences at scale.

In addition to the integration, Twilio’s developer community has been exploring various applications of OpenAI, such as creating a ChatGPT plugin for Twilio Flex to improve customer service and developing voice-activated chatbots using Twilio’s speech recognition capabilities.

Both Twilio and OpenAI are committed to developing AI safely and responsibly. Twilio prioritizes privacy and security in its product development and offers transparency and control to companies over their data.

This integration between Twilio and OpenAI presents exciting possibilities for businesses to enhance their customer engagement strategies through the power of AI.