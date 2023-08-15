X Pro: Twitter’s Paid Service for TweetDeck Users

Twitter users of TweetDeck started noticing the implementation of a new paywall on Tuesday. This move was expected, as Twitter had announced plans to make TweetDeck a paid service. The sales page for X Premium (formerly Twitter Blue) is being displayed to users when they attempt to load TweetDeck, which has been rebranded as XPro.

While some users have not encountered the paywall yet, many have reported being unable to access XPro without paying. The Verge speculates that it is only a matter of time before all users are affected.

Twitter had previously announced on July 3rd that XPro would become a subscriber-only feature. The company had set a deadline of 30 days for the transition to occur, which it has now missed. Under Elon Musk’s ownership, Twitter has made efforts to make X Premium a more attractive subscription by adding features such as longer posts, formatting options, ad revenue sharing, and higher rankings in conversations and search results. Now, Twitter is banking on the appeal of XPro, which offers users a blue checkmark, to encourage subscriptions.

Before Twitter acquired TweetDeck in 2011, it was one of the most popular third-party apps for accessing the platform. Its ability to handle multiple accounts and custom feeds made it a valuable tool for journalists, marketers, and others who rely on Twitter for their work.

The decision to charge for TweetDeck and rebrand it as XPro seems logical given its popularity and functionality. However, it is disappointing for users who were accustomed to having access to the tool for free.