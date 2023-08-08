Researchers Design Robotic Sea Turtle to Study Locomotion

Researchers at the University of Notre Dame have developed a robotic sea turtle to investigate the unique locomotion and propulsion methods of these marine creatures. This robot, which imitates the movement of real sea turtles, employs front flippers for propulsion and hind flippers to change direction.

To create this robot, the team utilized data obtained from zoological studies on sea turtle morphology, gait patterns, and flipper flexibility. The resulting turtle robot is composed of an oval-shaped body, four independently radio-controlled flippers, an onboard control unit, a multi-sensor device, and a battery.

The body and flipper connectors of the robot are 3D printed using a rigid polymer, while the flippers themselves are made of silicone. This material choice allows for a combination of flexibility and stiffness in the robot’s movements.

The researchers have a specific goal in mind for the robot – to aid sea turtle hatchlings in making a safe journey to the ocean and minimizing the risks they encounter during this critical period. The survival rate of sea turtle hatchlings is incredibly low, with only one in a thousand reaching adulthood. These vulnerable hatchlings must navigate a perilous path from their nests to the ocean, encountering predators and obstacles along the way.

By understanding and replicating the adaptability and versatility of sea turtle locomotion, the researchers hope to develop more versatile robots capable of navigating complex terrains. The turtle robot is currently undergoing testing in various environments on Notre Dame’s campus to further investigate its capabilities and refine its design.

In conclusion, this project involves the construction of a robotic sea turtle at the University of Notre Dame. The robot mimics the locomotion of sea turtles and is intended to aid in the safe passage of sea turtle hatchlings to the ocean. Through this research, the team hopes to gain insights into sea turtle locomotion and use that knowledge to design more versatile robots for traversing challenging terrains. The robot is currently in the testing phase to further understand its capabilities and refine its design.