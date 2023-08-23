Nightdive Studios Announces Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remaster

Nightdive Studios has revealed that a remaster of Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion will be released later this year. This follows the successful remasters of the first two games in the popular Nintendo 64 first-person shooter franchise. Turok 3 was originally launched in September 2000 exclusively for Nintendo’s console, but now the remaster will be available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch platforms, with Steam Deck support also planned.

In an interview with IGN, Samuel Villarreal, Lead Kex Engine developer at Nightdive, discussed the efforts made to improve the visuals of the remaster. The original textures, which were small and blurry, were up-rezzed to make them sharper. The models were also given more detail, resulting in smoother animations. Additionally, the opening cinematic now features characters with facial expressions, making them appear more lively compared to the stiff and uncanny animations of the original.

The remaster not only enhances the visuals but also includes some cut content that was previously only found in an alpha build of the game. This includes an added cafeteria area in the starting room. Players will also have the option to toggle between the alpha version of the heads-up display (HUD), which uses a silhouette of the character as the health bar, or use the classic HUD.

Nightdive has also addressed gameplay issues and made tweaks to improve player movement, making it more responsive. With the release of the Turok 3 remaster, Nightdive considers it to be the conclusion of their work on the Turok trilogy. However, given their commitment to bringing back lost classics, there’s a possibility of future projects related to the franchise.

Nightdive Studios, now owned by Atari, has been busy with various remasters and remakes, including Quake 2 and System Shock. The Turok 3 remaster adds to their impressive lineup, and with an already full calendar for the next year, fans can look forward to more exciting releases.