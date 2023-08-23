Nightdive Studios to Release Remastered Version of Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion

Nightdive Studios has announced that it will be releasing a remastered version of the first-person shooter game Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion. The game will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam on November 14.

Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion was originally released for the Nintendo 64 in 2000 and has now been upgraded through Nightdive Studios’ proprietary KEX Engine. The remastered version will feature upgraded gameplay, high-resolution textures, enhanced lighting and rendering, and support for console gamepads with platform-specific features.

According to Nightdive Studios, Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion is a faithful restoration of the classic first-person shooter. It is the final installment in the Turok trilogy, joining the previously released remasters of Turok and Turok 2: Seeds of Evil.

In the game, players can choose between dual protagonists Joseph and Danielle Fireseed, siblings of the protagonist from Turok 2: Seeds of Evil. Together, they must defeat the antagonist Oblivion and its followers, the Flesh Eaters.

The remastered version of Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion will offer several key features, including up to 4K resolution at 120 frames per second on supported platforms, advanced rendering features, and optional motion / gyro controls for the Nintendo Switch. The game will also include trophies and achievements on all platforms.

Nightdive Studios is utilizing its latest version of the KEX engine for this release, which provides improved visual fidelity across 3D models, textures, and graphical effects.

Fans of the Turok series can look forward to experiencing the newest and improved version of Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion when it launches on November 14.