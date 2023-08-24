Bloomtown: A Different Story – A Quirky Pixel Art RPG Coming to Switch in 2024

Bloomtown: A Different Story is an upcoming turn-based JRPG-inspired adventure game developed by Different Sense Games and Lazy Bear Games. Set in a fictional American town inspired by 1960s Americana, the game takes players on a journey to save their home from a demonic world growing underneath it. The game was first revealed during Summer Game Fest 2023 and has now garnered attention during the Future Games Show @ Gamescom 2023.

In Bloomtown, players must navigate through the town’s cozy atmosphere while dealing with the disappearance of children and the impending threat from the underground known as Underside. To combat the demons, players have the ability to tame the monsters they encounter and go on demon hunts. However, in true JRPG fashion, the game also offers players the chance to live their own lives by engaging in activities such as visiting the gym, getting a job, doing chores, and bonding with friends. This mix of gameplay elements brings to mind the popular Persona series.

The game features quirky dialogue, charming pixel art, and a unique premise that has captured the attention of gamers. Pixel art RPGs have been thriving in recent times, and Bloomtown is poised to join the ranks of beloved titles in the genre. Fans can catch a glimpse of the game in the brief 30-second clip showcased at Gamescom.

Bloomtown: A Different Story is set to release on the Nintendo Switch in the second quarter of 2024. So, if you’re a fan of whimsical pixel art and engaging JRPG adventures, keep an eye out for this upcoming title.

