Turkish Company Builds BMW Transformer Car Prototype

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 8, 2023
A Turkish automotive research and development company has successfully built a prototype of a transformer car based on a BMW 3 Series sedan. The company, Letron, claims that their BMW transformer car is fully drivable.

A video showcasing the car’s transformation abilities has caught the attention of Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group. He expressed his excitement on Twitter and even tagged the senior vice president of Mahindra & Mahindra, R Veluswamy, pondering if their company could also produce something similar.

In the video, the red BMW slowly transforms into a robot, similar to those seen in the iconic Transformer movies. Although it is not confirmed if the transformed robot car is roadworthy, the video demonstrates the intricate transformation mechanism inside the vehicle.

Another video released by Letron on YouTube shows the car driving at a slow pace. As it transforms, the side and roof panels gradually move, forming the outline of a giant robot. The robot’s head emerges from a retractable section of the car’s hood, and the video also highlights the car’s robot hand with movable fingers.

Letron has named their creation the Letron BMW E92 Real Transformers, sparking speculation that other automakers, such as Mahindra, may explore similar projects. The concept of real-life transforming vehicles continues to captivate the imagination of automotive enthusiasts, although the practicality of such cars remains to be seen.

