CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Tunisian Minister of ICT Meets with Starlink to Discuss Satellite Internet Services

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 1, 2023
Tunisian Minister of ICT Meets with Starlink to Discuss Satellite Internet Services

The Tunisian Minister of ICT, Nizar Ben Néji, has recently traveled to the United States to meet with Starlink, Elon Musk’s company, to discuss the launch of satellite internet services in Tunisia. This move aims to provide remote areas in Tunisia with access to reliable internet.

Tunisia has been facing challenges in providing internet access to underserved regions, where 4G or even 2G connectivity is unavailable. The geographical complexities and high costs associated with installing traditional telecommunications infrastructure make satellite internet services an attractive alternative.

As part of a three-month pilot project, Starlink will provide Tunisia with satellite reception equipment and modems that will be installed at three locations in Tunis, Ariana, and Gabès. These equipment will undergo field testing, enabling Tunisia to regulate and monitor high-speed satellite internet services.

The Tunisian government’s objective is to leverage the opportunities presented by international companies like Starlink, allowing them to operate legally in the country under local legislation. Furthermore, Tunisia aims to persuade Starlink to establish a regional gateway in the North African region, taking into account the number of submarine cables passing through the country.

Discussions between Tunisia and Starlink have been ongoing for a year, with the potential deployment of Starlink services in certain areas of the country. By collaborating with Starlink, Tunisia aims to bridge the digital divide and provide internet access to remote and underserved communities, thus promoting connectivity and socio-economic development.

This initiative reflects Tunisia’s commitment to meeting the connectivity needs of its citizens and fostering a digitally inclusive society. Through partnerships with innovative companies like Starlink, Tunisia seeks to overcome the challenges of connecting remote areas and accelerate the progress towards a more connected nation.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

News

The Behavior of Fictional Characters in the Dictator Game: An AI Experiment

Aug 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
News

The Future of Emergency Response: Mobile Broadband Revolutionizing Public Safety

Aug 1, 2023 Robert Andrew
News

Exploring the Role of HPC as a Service in Accelerating Scientific Discoveries

Aug 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

Satellite

Astro Digital to Incorporate Astroscale’s Docking Plate into Satellite Bus Line

Aug 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
AI

AMD Reports Q2 Earnings Beat and AI Engagements Increase

Aug 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

The Behavior of Fictional Characters in the Dictator Game: An AI Experiment

Aug 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

The Future of Emergency Response: Mobile Broadband Revolutionizing Public Safety

Aug 1, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments