Tunisia Explores High-Speed Internet Technology through Partnership

ByMampho Brescia

Jul 31, 2023
The Ministry of Communication Technologies and an American company have finalized the examination of clauses for a convention that will enable Tunisia to trial high-speed technology called “Starlink” in specific regions of the country. The aim of this convention is to conduct tests to implement the technology and establish a regulatory framework for its usage.

During a visit to pioneering companies in satellite communication development such as “Starlink,” “Amazon Kuiper,” and “Astranis,” Nizar Ben Neji, the Minister of Communication Technologies, concluded the convention. He familiarized himself with the satellite communication solutions, services, and models offered by these companies.

The discussion also involved the economic model for deploying terminals to provide high-speed data transmission services in underserved regions. The importance of utilizing the KU band to ensure security equipment adheres to country-specific safety standards was highlighted.

This partnership aims to explore the feasibility and potential of implementing high-speed internet technology in Tunisia. It also focuses on developing a regulatory framework to guarantee its effective and secure usage.

Through this collaboration, Tunisia aims to bridge the digital divide and improve connectivity in underserved areas. Ultimately, this initiative is expected to contribute to the country’s overall development and progress.

