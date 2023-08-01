Tunisian Ministry of Communication Finalizes Agreement with Starlink for High-Speed Internet Services

The Tunisian Ministry of Communication Technologies has recently reached an agreement with American company Starlink, paving the way for a trial period of the renowned high-speed satellite Internet service in certain parts of the country. The agreement aims to conduct tests for successful implementation of the service and develop appropriate regulatory frameworks.

During a visit to various leading satellite communication service companies in the United States, Minister Nizar Ben Neji signed the agreement with Starlink, along with other companies like Amazon Kuiper and Astranis. The visit occurred from July 24th to July 28th, 2023. During this period, Ben Neji had the opportunity to familiarize himself with the satellite communication services, solutions, and models offered by these companies.

One of the primary focuses of discussions was the economic model for distributing high-speed data transmission access devices in underserved regions. The ministry further emphasized that the Ku band will be leveraged to provide security equipment adhering to the safety standards of each country.

In addition to the agreement with Starlink, Minister Nizar Ben Neji also met with Katie Noyes, Chief of the Department of Science and Technology, and a high-level delegation from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the Ministry of Justice. Further details about these meetings were not provided.

This agreement with Starlink is a significant step forward for Tunisia, as it allows the country to benefit from the trial period of the high-speed satellite Internet service. The successful implementation of this service can greatly contribute to improved Internet access and connectivity in those parts of the country where it is needed the most. The partnership with Starlink and the visit to prominent satellite communication service companies indicate Tunisia’s commitment to enhancing its communication technologies and exploring innovative solutions for the future.