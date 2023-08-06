Tunisia Partners with Starlink for Broadband Satellite Technology Trial

The Tunisian Ministry of Communication Technology has reached an agreement with US company Starlink to conduct a trial period for the installation of broadband satellite technology in specific regions. This agreement was made during an official visit by Tunisian Minister of Communication Technology, Nizar bin Neji, to the United States.

During the visit, Minister Neji and a delegation of Tunisian government representatives visited the headquarters of American companies specializing in satellite technology, including Starlink, Astranamis, and Amazon Kuber. The delegation was introduced to various satellite communication solutions, services, and operational methods.

The partnership between Tunisia and Starlink is an opportunity for the country to explore the potential of broadband satellite technology. The trial period will enable Tunisia to assess the feasibility and benefits of implementing this technology into their communications infrastructure.

Furthermore, this collaboration will contribute to the development of a regulatory framework to ensure the effective and responsible use of broadband satellite technology in Tunisia. Establishing appropriate regulatory frameworks is crucial to the successful integration of this technology into the country’s communication systems.

By conducting this trial period, Tunisia aims to gather important data and insights that will inform decision-making regarding the future deployment of broadband satellite technology. This initiative aligns with the country’s efforts to enhance its technological capabilities and improve connectivity for its citizens.

Overall, the partnership between Tunisia and Starlink represents an important step towards expanding access to broadband technology and improving communication infrastructure in the country.