University of Arizona Scientists Making Huge Mirrors for World’s Most Powerful Telescope

Under the east grandstands of Arizona Stadium, University of Arizona scientists have been working for nearly 20 years to make huge mirrors for the world’s most powerful optical telescope. The project, known as the Giant Magellan Telescope (GMT), is being developed in Chile and is a mainstay for the University of Arizona’s Department of Astronomy and Steward Observatory.

The Richard F. Caris Mirror Laboratory, located at the university, has been heavily involved in the GMT project. Upon completion, the GMT will be the most powerful land-based telescope in the world. It will have a light-gathering surface that measures over 83 feet wide, allowing it to render images up to 10 times sharper than the Hubble Space Telescope and four times sharper than the James E. Webb Space Telescope.

The GMT’s large size will enable astronomers to peer deeper into space than ever before, unlocking new discoveries and insights about the universe. With advancements in telescope technology, researchers will be able to study celestial objects in greater detail and gather valuable data for scientific research.

The development of the GMT reflects the University of Arizona’s commitment to advancing astronomy and supporting breakthroughs in space exploration. The university’s Department of Astronomy and Steward Observatory, known for its world-renowned expertise, continues to play a significant role in the project.

While the completion of the GMT is still a few years away, the progress made by the University of Arizona scientists is a testament to their dedication and commitment. Once operational, the GMT will revolutionize our understanding of the universe and pave the way for future astronomical discoveries.