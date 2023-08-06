Eterna: A Modular Car Built for a Lifetime

TU/ecomotive, a student team from TU Eindhoven, has unveiled their latest creation, Eterna. This unique car stands out due to its modular construction, featuring a separate bottom and top. The bottom part houses long-life systems like the drive train, batteries, and steering system, while the top part can be continuously updated with shorter lifespan designs or necessary updates such as sensors, cameras, and upholstery.

One of the main goals of TU/ecomotive is to create climate-positive mobility that is accessible to everyone. They believe that extending the car’s life cycle is crucial in reducing emissions. By driving a car for double the distance, the emissions per kilometer can be halved.

Recognizing the challenges posed by electrification, the team made a deliberate choice to use Taiwanese parts instead of Chinese ones to ensure the longevity of the bottom part of the car. Their aim was to address the concerns related to materials production that arise from the growing focus on electrification.

To achieve this, Apex Dynamics, a sponsor of the project, provided gearboxes with the right gear ratios that met the car’s specific needs. Apex Dynamics acknowledges the importance of supporting initiatives like TU/ecomotive, as they work towards moving the world forward and inspiring young people about technology.

Eterna serves as a testament to the possibilities offered by challenge-based learning. The students involved in this project gain firsthand experience in tackling real-world problems and developing innovative solutions. By showcasing the potential of modular design and reducing material production, Eterna exemplifies the potential for sustainable transportation.

Overall, Eterna is a step forward in creating a more sustainable and accessible future for mobility. Through its modular construction, it aims to demonstrate the benefits of extending a car’s life cycle and reducing the environmental impact associated with materials production.