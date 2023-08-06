TSMC Leads in Invention Patent Applications in Taiwan for First Half of 2021

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) has maintained its position as the top invention patent applicant in Taiwan for the first half of this year. TSMC filed 1,171 invention patent applications during this period, making it the largest applicant for the seventh consecutive year. In addition to being the top Taiwanese company, TSMC also outperformed all foreign applicants.

According to data from the Intellectual Property Office, TSMC experienced a 1% increase in patent applications compared to the previous year. This consistent growth demonstrates TSMC’s commitment to innovation and intellectual property protection.

Samsung Electronics Co, the South Korean tech giant, emerged as the leading foreign invention patent applicant. They filed 430 applications, which represents a significant 48% increase from the previous year. The office attributed this surge to the rising demand for TSMC’s high-end processes driven by the development of artificial intelligence (AI).

The second-largest applicant in terms of invention patents was smartphone IC designer MediaTek Inc, with 321 applications. This marks a notable 114% increase compared to the previous year. The increase in patent applications from companies like MediaTek highlights the significant impact of AI development in driving innovation.

In the realm of trademarks, Uni-President Enterprises Corp and SAIC-GM-Wuling Automobile Co were the largest local and foreign trademark applicants, respectively. Uni-President filed 239 trademark applications, while SAIC-GM-Wuling Automobile filed 84 applications.

Overall, there were a total of 24,256 invention patents filed during the first half of the year, showing a slight decrease of 0.2% compared to the previous year. Despite this marginal decrease, the continued commitment to invention patents and intellectual property protection among Taiwanese companies and foreign applicants remains evident.