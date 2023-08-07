TSMC to Build Semiconductor Factory in Dresden, Germany

Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer TSMC is planning to construct a new factory in the city of Dresden, Germany. The German government has announced its support for the project, pledging a significant investment of 5 billion euros. TSMC, the largest contract chipmaker worldwide, has been engaged in talks with the state of Saxony since 2021 to establish a fabrication plant in Dresden.

The proposed facility will be operated as a joint venture between TSMC, Bosch, Infineon, and NXP. Its main focus will be on producing chips for the automotive industry. If the board of directors of TSMC approves the plan, the company will proceed to sign a letter of intent with Berlin to secure funding. However, the final decision rests with the European Commission.

TSMC’s decision to establish a factory in Dresden is in line with the efforts of other chipmakers such as Intel and Wolfspeed, who are also seeking government funding to strengthen European production capabilities. Both Brussels and EU member states have been actively providing subsidies to promote local production and reduce reliance on Asian suppliers, particularly in response to the global chip shortage that has heavily impacted the automotive industry.

The addition of TSMC’s presence in Dresden will contribute to the diversification of the semiconductor supply chain in Europe, boosting the region’s technological capabilities. With the support of the German government and its strategic partners, TSMC is poised to become a key player in the European semiconductor market, further driving innovation and economic growth in the industry.