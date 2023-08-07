TSMC Opens New Global Research and Development Center in Taiwan

TSMC, the leading semiconductor manufacturer, has inaugurated its new Global Research and Development Center in Hsinchu, Taiwan. The center, located near TSMC’s headquarters in the Hsinchu Science Park, covers an area of 300,000 square meters. It is expected to house more than 7,000 employees by September. The primary focus of the center will be to bring together experts in semiconductor process technology and materials research. This collaboration aims to support the development of advanced integrated circuit (IC) designs for TSMC’s global customers.

TSMC has a long-standing commitment to investing in research and development (R&D). Over the years, the company has allocated approximately 8% of its sales to R&D, propelling it to achieve technological leadership in the industry. TSMC’s advancements in process technology, such as its 7nm technology, have surpassed those of competitors like Intel. As a result, TSMC plans to increase its allocation of revenue towards R&D. Both TSMC and Samsung have already initiated volume production at 3nm, with plans to launch 2nm technology by 2025.

Through its partnerships with major semiconductor manufacturers like NVIDIA, Apple, and MediaTek, TSMC has gained invaluable experience and expertise. The recent announcement by Micron, a partner in TSMC’s 3DFabric Alliance, about the shipment of its high-bandwidth memory solution further enhances TSMC’s capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI) performance and cost reduction.

Despite recent investments abroad, TSMC remains committed to its roots in Taiwan. The company firmly believes that replicating its core operations elsewhere would be a challenging task. This sentiment is due to the company’s experienced workforce, extensive facilities, and unique corporate culture. TSMC’s establishment of the Global Research and Development Center, along with its ongoing development of 2nm production technology in Hsinchu, further demonstrate its dedication to its home country.

Although some US politicians and strategists have expressed concerns about overreliance on Taiwan, particularly in light of tensions with China, TSMC’s accumulation of intellectual property and dominant position in patent applications showcase its strong industry standing. TSMC is publicly traded on both the Taiwan Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.